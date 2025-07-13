Repent while the door is still open Published 8:00 am Sunday, July 13, 2025

In Luke 13:23 Jesus is asked a question about how many will be saved. His response in Luke is to “enter through the narrow gate.” During the Sermon on the Mount in Matthew, He spoke more pointedly about this issue.

“Enter by the narrow gate, for wide is the gate and broad is the way that leads to destruction, and there are many who go in by it. Because narrow is the gate and difficult is the way which leads to life, and there are few that find it.” — Matthew 7:13-14 (NKJV)

There will, according to scripture, be many who do not enter the kingdom of heaven, and only a few who will. This is a difficult passage to contemplate; not that it is not true, but because it is. We have been told too many times by well-meaning folk (though incorrect) that we will all be together in the end. According to Jesus, only a relative few will enter the kingdom of heaven.

Many church folk who do not have a right relationship with God through Jesus Christ, who are pretenders to the throne, regardless of how well their feigned trust and obedience deceives us, will be turned away.

We have so tampered with God’s word that we have made a mockery of Scriptural Christianity. Which, by the way, requires us to be obedient to the un-adulterated word of God, and to continue to develop our relationship as it is set forth in that word.

“Not everyone who says to Me, ‘Lord, Lord,’ shall enter the kingdom of heaven, but he who does the will of My Father in heaven. Many will say to Me in that day, ‘Lord, Lord, have we not prophesied in Your name, cast out demons in Your name, and done many wonders in Your name?’ And then I will declare to them, ‘I never knew you; depart from Me, you who practice lawlessness!’” — Matthew 7:21-23

What a horrible scenario; that Jesus would turn away those who were not sincere in their professed relationship, who only pretended sincerity until it was too late. We like to think that it is never too late, that we can make a last-minute change that will satisfy God’s wrath against sinners. This passage tells us that there will come a time when the door is closed to the unbelievers. We must not toy with God, repent while the door is still open.

Rev. Bobby Thornhill is a retired pastor.