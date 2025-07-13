Proof in the details Published 12:00 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

Hi, all!

As I stood in front of my grill, getting several things ready for our July 4th cookout at our house, I noticed a little critter scurrying around beside me. He scooted along a window sill and stopped for a few short moments on the brick facing near the back door.

The bright lime green color of his body was shining in the sunshine. In fact, you might can see that what looks like small white specks on his back. That is actually the gleam of the sunlight reflecting off of his scales. I “zoomed in” on my picture and cropped it for you to see some of the details.

This little creature, no more than about 6 or 7 inches long, was brighter than I was in my Independence Day red, white, and blue get-up. He sparkled in the sunshine. And look at the tiny scales along his back and especially on his head and face. The incredible detail in its design is amazing. Take a look at his foot. You can actually see the “suckers” on the ends of each toe, those things that allow him to climb walls and hang on with no problem. The long toes can wrap around smaller objects as well.

You can get a glimpse of his white underbelly, a stark contrast to the bright green color. And, with the exception of those of you who are reading this and seeing the picture in the black and white print of the newspaper, you can also see the blue color around his eyes.

This tiny little lizard is beautiful. The lizards come in many colors. My parents and I have seen several bright blue ones around their house lately. Each and every one has been created by God. So stop for a moment and think about that today.

If God, in His infinite wisdom and creativity, spent that much time working on the beautiful tiny details of even the little lizard, then surely He cares about you. If He puts that much effort into the colors and intricate parts and even these small creatures, then there is no doubt God cares about every single little detail of your life. If you are struggling this week wondering if the Lord even cares for you and what you’re experiencing in your life, then just look at the lizard. The proof is in the details.

Just a thought. ’Til later.

Brad Campbell can be reached at mastah.pastah@yahoo.com.