Nursing scholarship established in memory of Co-Lin graduate Published 2:00 pm Sunday, July 13, 2025

The Marcie Parrett Errington Memorial Scholarship was recently established with the Copiah-Lincoln Community College Foundation by family and friends. Errington, who passed away last year, was a graduate of Wesson Attendance Center and Co-Lin, where she received an associate’s degree in nursing. She worked as a pediatric registered nurse, specializing in neonatal intensive care and private duty nursing. Loved ones say she had a special gift for taking care of sick children and ministering to the families of her patients.

Errington was the daughter of Dewitt and Brenda Parrett of Hazlehurst. Parrett served as administrative assistant to the president at Co-Lin for more than 28 years. Errington is also survived by her children, Paxton, Jack, and Kasen Errington, her brother Tommy Parrett, her nephew Dee Parrett, her grandmother, Minnie Clark, as well as a host of aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.

Errington’s brother Tommy said the family’s goal for the scholarship is to help make nursing school a little easier for a student who needs financial assistance.

“The only thing Marcie loved more than her boys was being a nurse,” Tommy said. “She would be really proud of this scholarship to be given in her name.”

The Marcie Parrett Errington Memorial scholarship will be awarded in the fall of 2025 to a nursing student with financial need. Contributions to this or any scholarship at Co-Lin are tax deductible and may be mailed to the Co-Lin Foundation at P.O. Box 649, Wesson, MS 39191 or online at colin.edu/alumni-foundation.

“We are so grateful to Marcie’s family and friends for creating this scholarship in her memory,” Co-Lin Foundation executive director Angela Furr said. “Her legacy as a nurse will live on in all of the students who receive this scholarship for years to come.”