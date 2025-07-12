West Lincoln alum gets WoodmenLife scholarship Published 2:00 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025

Jayce Bowman, a graduate of West Lincoln High School, has been awarded a WoodmenLife Focus Forward Scholarship. He submitted an application highlighting his academic achievements and community involvement, as well as an essay on patriotism.

The Focus Forward Scholarship program is available exclusively to members of WoodmenLife. A person becomes a member when they purchase a WoodmenLife life insurance or retirement product.

Since starting the scholarship program in 2017, WoodmenLife has awarded over $3 million in scholarships to more than 5,000 students who are furthering their education at trade schools, colleges and universities across the country. This year, WoodmenLife awarded 626 scholarships ranging from $500 to $10,000.