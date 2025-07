Readers making memories in the summer of 2025 Published 8:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

1/11 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED Dinki and Jimmy Davis with their friend Stella Applewhite on a tour of Brimstone Hill Fortress National Park, on the Island of St. Kitts. 2/11 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED Sam and Darlene Stewart, Jer and Allison Hoeniges, Norweigan cruise to Alaska, pictured on Klondike Highway. 3/11 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED Lindsey Moore Gennaro’s trip to St. Andrew’s State Park, Panama City Beach, Florida, catching redfish. 4/11 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED Caitie May Boatwright’s family trip to Gatlinburg. 5/11 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED Nancy Daniels-Kelly on a girls’ birthday trip to New Orleans. 6/11 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED Candance Benjamin on a trip to Lagos, Nigeria. 7/11 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED Adrienne Ashley’s trip. 8/11 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED Deborah Hampton Matthews at Toa Luau at Waimea Hills Garden, Hawaii. 9/11 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED Holly Luther at Pensacola Beach, Florida. 10/11 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED Dawn Hampton Fuller went to the Kualoa Ranch in Hawaii and went on the Jurassic Park Tour. 11/11 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO SUBMITTED Shonda Brooks Williams at Orange Beach.

We asked if our readers were making good memories this summer, either on a weeklong adventure, a day trip, whatever. Here are some of the photos we got in reply.