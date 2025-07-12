Nena Smith Alumni Dancers host 50th anniversary celebration Published 12:00 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025

Nena Smith of Wesson, owner and operator of Nena Smith School of Dance, was recently honored at the inaugural dance recital for Precision Dance Company. Smith recently sold the studio, which was renamed as Precision.

Alumni dancers secretly choreographed a routine featuring each dancer decade with its own special mini-dance. Five decades performed, while Smith sat on the front row for the first time as a spectator.

The group had been secretly communicating on Facebook to orchestrate the plan. They coordinated commemorative t-shirts, rehearsals, and a reception. Former dancers gathered in the library at Copiah-Lincoln Community College before the show for Smith’s surprise reception.

Alumni, community members, family and friends attended, bringing cards, gifts and food. One highlight was a 10-minute slideshow of photos of Smith’s 50-year career that played on-loop.

Following the reception, alumni walked together across to Rea Auditorium for the recital. Smith’s daughter, Macie Smith Anderson visited from Kingsport, Tennessee, for the anniversary celebration.

Smith sat with her family with no clue what was going to occur. Halfway through the first act, one of Smith’s favorite songs stared playing and alumni made their way onto the stage for a memorable performance.

Approximately 60 people took the stage for one final NNSD performance for the woman who was more than just their dance teacher. Smith’s studio was a ministry.

Her motto was, “Character first, dance second.” She often led devotionals at weekend dance workshops. She taught biblical truths, helped dancers write scripture on their hearts, always encouraged and helped her students.

Alumni came from as far away as Missouri and California.

The performance was choreographed by alumni dancers Marsha Mullins Raiford and Taylor Beasley Burke. Shirts were created by Melissa Bueto Brady. Emily Allen Childress coordinated gifts and cards.

As “Miss Nena” would often say, ‘Don’t sweat the small stuff. Put your hands on your hips and a smile on your lips.”