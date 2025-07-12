Know Your Neighbor — Bates: ‘I am a child of God’ Published 4:00 pm Saturday, July 12, 2025

Jackie Bates began her service to Lincoln County as a deputy clerk in the circuit clerk’s office 15 years ago. It was an answer to prayers.

“This is what I live by. I am a child of God, believer in Christ and I trust the Lord whole-heartedly in whatever I do,” she said. “It has gotten me where I am today.”

Bates took over as interim circuit clerk July 2 to fill in until a special election can be conducted for the seat vacated by Dustin Bairfield.

Bairfield was named as the city’s first appointed police chief after elected Chief Kenneth Collins’ term expired.

So, who is Jacqueline Bates?

Bates is a proud BHS Panther, graduating with the Class of 1982 before attending the University of Southern Mississippi.

She was married to the late Turone Bates Sr. for 22 years when he passed in 2008. They have two children, Angel Bates and Turone Bates Jr., and two granddaughters, Rayleigh and Aubree Bates.

Bates attends St. James Missionary Baptist Church in Brookhaven.

Before joining the staff at the circuit clerk’s office, she had spent more 15 years in the retail industry.

“If anyone has worked retail you understand it’s different every day dealing with the public,” she said. “There is no better training than on-the-job training. Since working in the position as deputy clerk I have been given more responsibilities and learned as the years passed and here we are today.”

Under Bairfield’s leadership, Bates has handled courtroom duties for trials and weekly court proceedings as well as the other responsibilities of the office.

“I enjoy my job and I do it to the best of my ability every day but I think my entire office does the same,” she said. “He could have chosen any one of us and I’m grateful for the opportunity and the confidence Dustin and the Board of Supervisors have placed in me to hold this position as clerk.”

Bates said she is overwhelmed and grateful for the support she has received since taking on the interim position. It’s that support and more answers to prayer that is leading her to run in the special election.

“I am praying strongly and I am trusting the Lord every step of the way,” she said.