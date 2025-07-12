Camp Sunshine, MHP Troop M share ‘unforgettable day’

Published 10:00 am Saturday, July 12, 2025

By Brett Campbell

1/4
PHOTOS SUBMITTED Four Mississippi Highway Patrol troopers from Troop M recently visited Camp Sunshine, a special-needs summer camp at Percy Quin State Park. “Major Waller, TFC Lloyd, Trooper Travis, and Sergeant James had an unforgettable day at Camp Sunshine,” Troop M published in a brief online statement. “They came to serve, but left inspired and blessed by the incredible campers.”

