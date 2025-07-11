Published 1:45 pm Friday, July 11, 2025

A celebration of life will be held for Malinda Moak Rippy at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 15, 2025, at Riverwood with burial in Harris Rawls Cemetery. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m., Monday, July 14, 2025, at Riverwood Family.

Malinda Moak Rippy, 54, of Bogue Chitto, passed away July 9, 2025, at Forrest General Hospital. She was born in Brookhaven, MS, on February 5, 1971, to Wayne Moak and Katie Sue Givens Moak.

Mrs. Rippy was a member of Charity Baptist Church. She loved spending time with her family and church family.

She is preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clifford, Jeff, and Ronald Moak; father-in-law, Jessie Rippy; and mother-in-law, Georgia Rippy.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 31 years, Jason Rippy; children, Brian Rippy (Elizebeth) and Ashley Stovall (Trevor); sisters, Karanita Brister (Dale), Carol Smith (James), and special sister, Becky Smith (Billy); brothers, Jamie Rippy (Susie), Ricky Rippy (Sue), and John Rippy; and 5 grandchildren, Troy Stovall, Kinsley Stovall, Preston Rippy, Allison Rippy, and Peyton Rippy. She is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews.

The family would like to give a special thanks to the ICU staff at Forrest General Hospital.

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.