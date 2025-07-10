Published 11:25 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

A celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Terri Baker Moak at 12 p.m., Saturday, July 12, 2025, at First Baptist Brookhaven. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Terri Baker Moak, 64, of Brookhaven, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2025, at her residence. She was born in Brookhaven, on September 15, 1960, to Rex Baker and Jo Ann Williams.

Terri is a member of First Baptist Church of Brookhaven. Some of her hobbies included walking, being a part of a book club, and Friends of the Library. She enjoyed being involved with programs such as Big Brother Big Sister, Willing Hearts, and Matinee Musicale.

Preceding her in death are her father, Rex Baker; brother, Tony Baker; stepfather, Roger Myrick; father-in-law, Tom Moak; and mother-in-law, Sue Moak.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 40 years, Frank Moak; mother, Jo Ann Williams; stepmother, Dot Baker; children, Elizabeth Moak, Amanda Moak and husband, Alexander Daniel; and sister, Renee Darby and husband, Ted.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Joe Moak, Dr. Dustin Baker, and Lori Brent, NP for their care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society.

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.