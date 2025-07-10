Local family to open cheer, tumbling facility in Brookhaven Published 10:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

A Loyd Star family has much to cheer about.

Cory and Alyce Boyd are opening Station 601 in the building that housed Skate Zone on North First Street in Brookhaven. They are remodeling the spot into what they’re calling “a cheer and tumbling facility built for athletes who want more than just medals” and are accepting registrations.

The Boyds are parents to Cora James, Tavin and Dalton. Cory Boyd is a graduate of Loyd Star High School and cheered at Copiah-Lincoln Community College and Southern Miss.

“He’s been coaching cheer since 2000 and is known for his ability to push athletes beyond what they thought was possible, many of whom went on to cheer in college and two of his athletes have cheered for Team USA,” Alyce Boyd said.

She was a competitive gymnast for 12 years and started school cheerleading in eighth grade, serving as captain my senior year of high school, and was an all-star cheerleader for five years where she set records.

She’s been coaching since 2012 and is also a registered nurse.

The Boyds are known by a majority of school teams in the region and have helped many middle and high school squads win state championships, she said.

“Now, we’re excited to build something lasting in Brookhaven with the same level of passion and purpose,” she said.

Station 601 is the next chapter in their journey.

They chose the business name as a tribute to Brookhaven’s history and its future.

“Brookhaven was once a bustling train hub, home to the historic Union Station. Just like those trains passed through town on their way to something bigger, we see our gym as a stop along every athlete’s journey: a place where they grow, build confidence, and prepare for what’s next,” she said. “601 represents our roots. It’s our area code, and a reminder that this gym was built for our community. We wanted something that felt local but powerful Station 601 is where legends get on track.”

Boyd said they’re excited to be in the Skate Zone building because it’s a place that holds memories for so many families in Brookhaven.

“We’re honored to bring new life to it while keeping it a space for kids, families and fun,” she said.

Inside, the skating rink will be transformed into a training facility with a full spring floor, trampoline, stretching area, and strength stations. There will be a parent viewing area and front office.

The Boyds say they’re not building a gym, they’re building a movement.

“We want kids in Brookhaven to grow up knowing that cheerleading can take them places. It’s not ‘just cheer’ — it’s athleticism, college opportunities, personal growth, and a lifelong community. We’re here to raise the bar in this area and give athletes the tools they need to truly succeed on and off the mat.

“We are opening Station 601 here because this is home. We saw a need for a high-level, foundational training space that could also serve as a hub for positivity, mentorship, and growth: not just in cheer, but in life. Our town is full of talent, and we wanted to provide a place where young athletes can stay local and still receive elite coaching.”

Email info@station601.com for registration information.