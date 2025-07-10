Lincoln County Board presents supervisor scholarships Published 2:00 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors on Monday awarded two $500 scholarships, to Austin Tanksley and Alizabeth Kees. The scholarships are funded by the Mississippi Association of Supervisors Insurance Trust through the Mississippi Association of Supervisors.

Scholarship applicants are required to submit an essay about the value of local governments and must be a child, grandchild, spouse, or legal dependent of a current or retired Lincoln County employee. The winners are chosen by MASIT.