Lincoln County Board presents supervisor scholarships

Published 2:00 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

By Donna Campbell

PHOTO BY DONNA CAMPBELL The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors on Monday awarded two $500 scholarships, to Austin Tanksley and Alizabeth Kees. The scholarships are funded by the Mississippi Association of Supervisors Insurance Trust through the Mississippi Association of Supervisors. Scholarship applicants are required to submit an essay about the value of local governments and must be a child, grandchild, spouse, or legal dependent of a current or retired Lincoln County employee. The winners are chosen by MASIT. Pictured from back left are Lincoln County Supervisors Keith Lewis, John Hart, Doug Falvey, Eli Ferguson and Rev. Jerry Wilson; front from left, Tanksley and Kees.

The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors on Monday awarded two $500 scholarships, to Austin Tanksley and Alizabeth Kees. The scholarships are funded by the Mississippi Association of Supervisors Insurance Trust through the Mississippi Association of Supervisors.

Scholarship applicants are required to submit an essay about the value of local governments and must be a child, grandchild, spouse, or legal dependent of a current or retired Lincoln County employee. The winners are chosen by MASIT.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

You Might Like

  • Polls

    Will your child be attending a summer camp or club?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections