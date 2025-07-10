Lincoln County Board presents supervisor scholarships
Published 2:00 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025
- PHOTO BY DONNA CAMPBELL
The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors on Monday awarded two $500 scholarships, to Austin Tanksley and Alizabeth Kees. The scholarships are funded by the Mississippi Association of Supervisors Insurance Trust through the Mississippi Association of Supervisors. Scholarship applicants are required to submit an essay about the value of local governments and must be a child, grandchild, spouse, or legal dependent of a current or retired Lincoln County employee. The winners are chosen by MASIT. Pictured from back left are Lincoln County Supervisors Keith Lewis, John Hart, Doug Falvey, Eli Ferguson and Rev. Jerry Wilson; front from left, Tanksley and Kees.
