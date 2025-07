Lincoln County 9U All-Stars compete in state tournament Published 8:00 am Thursday, July 10, 2025

The Lincoln County 9U All-Star baseball team recently competed in the state tournament, played in Laurel.

Team members include Luke Case, Harrison Johnson, Mason Orr, Lofton Pepper, Slade Smith, Sam Leggett, Max Watson, James Powell, Clifton Banks, Wyatt Rains, and Easton Floyd.

Coaches are Guy Orr, Mike Powell, and John Floyd.