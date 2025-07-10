Published 2:58 pm Thursday, July 10, 2025

A celebration of life will be held for Lila Ann Smith Price at 12 p.m., Saturday, July 12, 2025, at Riverwood Family with burial at Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will start at 10 a.m. until the time of service at Riverwood.

Lila Ann Smith Price, 86, of Brookhaven, passed away peacefully on July 9, 2025, at HaloHavens. She was born on November 21, 1938, to Clem Buddy Smith and Josie Mae Vaughn.

Ms. Smith was a longtime member of Friendship Baptist Church.

She enjoyed growing beautiful potted plants. She loved to cook and would often make a casserole or dessert just to give away. In her earlier years, she enjoyed fishing with her husband, Buddy.

Preceding her in death are her parents and husband of 59 years, Dorris H. “Buddy” Price.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Brian Price (Renee) and Suzette Lofton (Bobby); sister, Susan Cupit (Charles); 5 grandchildren, Michael Daigle (Melaine), Miranda Hsu (Erik), Brandy Koch (Jason), Monica Price, and Chad Lofton (Lorrie); 11 great-grandchildren; and special friend, Carol Hodges.

The family would like to give a special thank you to the staff at Arden Hospice Care and to Jaci King and the entire staff at HaloHavens.

Condolences and other information are available online at www.riverwoodfamily.com.