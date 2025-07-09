Lincoln County 8U All-Stars finish 2025 as unbeaten Dixie Youth AA State Champions Published 2:01 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

You know you are good when the competition is praising you.

A grandmother from Hattiesburg had some very kind words for the Lincoln County 8U All-Star team on a social media post announcing the team had won the Dixie Youth AA State Tournament over the weekend in Columbia.

Her post started, “This team was so well-disciplined, well-coached, and in sync.”

Like a well-oiled machine, the boys from B-Town churned through their opponents to finish the tournament with a 6-0 record.

They started off with a 13-3 win over Oak Grove and then beat a team from Laurel 6-4. Next was a win over a St. Martin squad, 12-1.

The LC stars then beat East Central 9-5, Oak Grove 5-0, and capped the weekend with a championship victory over East Central, 6-3.

The team qualified to play in the upcoming World Series, but with the tournament being played late in the summer (July 25-28) and it being held in North Carolina, the champs chose to opt out and end their run with the state championship.

“In my humble opinion, they are a great group of well-mannered boys that we really enjoyed coaching,” said Dwan Wilson, who coached the team along with Ernie Triplett, Buster Buitt, and Kyle Huguley.