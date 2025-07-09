Lincoln County 8U All-Stars finish 2025 as unbeaten Dixie Youth AA State Champions

Published 2:01 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

By Cliff Furr

PHOTO SUBMITTED The Lincoln County 8U All-Stars were all smiles over the weekend after going 6-0 and winning their Dixie Youth AA State Championship. Team members include, front row, from left, Layton Triplett, Karter Wilson, Sawyer Owens, Jaxson Wilson, Garrett Barlow, Tucker Huguley, Liam Medlin, Brax Buitt, Beckham Barney, Marcus McGee, Rocco Robin; standing from left, coaches Buster Buitt, Ernie Triplett, Kyle Huguley, and Dwan Wilson.

You know you are good when the competition is praising you.

A grandmother from Hattiesburg had some very kind words for the Lincoln County 8U All-Star team on a social media post announcing the team had won the Dixie Youth AA State Tournament over the weekend in Columbia.

Her post started, “This team was so well-disciplined, well-coached, and in sync.”

Like a well-oiled machine, the boys from B-Town churned through their opponents to finish the tournament with a 6-0 record. 

They started off with a 13-3 win over Oak Grove and then beat a team from Laurel 6-4. Next was a win over a St. Martin squad, 12-1.

The LC stars then beat East Central 9-5, Oak Grove 5-0, and capped the weekend with a championship victory over East Central, 6-3.

The team qualified to play in the upcoming World Series, but with the tournament being played late in the summer (July 25-28) and it being held in North Carolina, the champs chose to opt out and end their run with the state championship.

“In my humble opinion, they are a great group of well-mannered boys that we really enjoyed coaching,” said Dwan Wilson, who coached the team along with Ernie Triplett, Buster Buitt, and Kyle Huguley. 

