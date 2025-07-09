Published 2:20 pm Wednesday, July 9, 2025

A celebration of life will be held for Mrs. Edith Marlene Jordan Arnold at 11 a.m., Friday, July 11, 2025, at New Salem Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery. Visitation will start at 9 a.m. until the time of service at the church.

Edith Marlene Jordan Arnold, 74, of McCall Creek, MS, passed away July 8, 2025, in Monticello, MS. She was born in Brookhaven, MS, on July 8, 1951, to James Leslie Jordan and Gladys Evon McManus Jordan.

Marlene was a United States Postal worker for 43 years. Some of her favorite hobbies included singing and playing the piano, working in the yard and tending to her flower garden, and playing bunco with her friends.

She was a member of New Salem Baptist Church.

She is preceded in death by her parents; daughter, Dianne Priest; son, Billy Arnold; and sister, Sylvia Jordan.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband of 51 years, Aubrey Rogers Arnold; son, Michael Arnold (Kathryn); 7 grandchildren, Mitch Priest, Brad Arnold, Cliff Arnold, Adam Priest, Brett Priest, Morgan Arnold, and Grayson Arnold; 7 great-grandchildren, Alexis Arnold, Bailey Arnold, Abby Arnold, Ava Kate Arnold, John Grayson Priest, Braxton Priest, and Brody Priest. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

