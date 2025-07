Published 4:32 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Memorial service for Louvenia Montgomery will be 5 p.m. on Tuesday, July 8, 2025, in Williams Memorial Chapel. There will be no public visitation.

Ms. Montgomery was born on Jan. 14, 1936, and died on June 25, 2025, at her residence in Brookhaven. She was the daughter of Martha A. Chaney.

Williams Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.