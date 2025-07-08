Kansas woman reported missing in Lawrence County Published 5:02 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

A 26-year-old woman has been missing since May 20, reportedly last seen in Lawrence County.

According to family members, La’Datra Williams was on her way from her home in Kansas City, Kansas, to visit Charles Sims, her long-term partner, owner of Sims Construction in Lawrence County. Williams sent a text to her aunt that she was approximately 30 minutes away from his home in Silver Creek, they said.

Williams’ father, Eddie Williams, said she called him on her drive to Mississippi, and asked if she could stay with him a while when she returned to Kansas, because of an altercation she allegedly had with Sims. These were the final contacts her family had with Williams. Her phone has since been off, they said.

Sims reportedly told authorities Williams left his home on foot following an argument, and also said he took her in her car from his home and dropped her off about one mile from his property in the area of Hooker Road. He is the last known person to have seen the mother of four alive, according to Williams’ family.

According to media reports, authorities have been unable to locate Williams. Her family also said a reward is available for information leading to her rescue or recovery.

She is described as African-American, 5-feet 2-inches tall, 120 pounds, brown-eyed, black hair. Anyone with information is asked to call the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office at 601-587-2961 or email informationonladatra@gmail.com.