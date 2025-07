Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Memorial service for Mr. Dempsey Smith will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 12, 2025, at 958 Dunn Ratcliff Road in Brookhaven (his residence).

Mr. Smith was born on Nov. 6, 1946, in Amite County, Mississippi, and died on July 6, 2025, at his residence. He was the son of Earnestine Johnson and Albert James Smith.

Williams Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.