Catherine Baylis Martin

Published 3:00 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Funeral service for Catherine Martin will be at 11 a.m. on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Pearl River M.B. Church in Monticello, Mississippi. Visitation will be on Sunday, July 13, 2025, from 4-5 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Pearl River Cemetery.

Ms. Martin was born on Dec. 20, 1958, in Silver Creek, Mississippi, and died on July 5, 2025, at her residence. She was the daughter of Doris Bridges and Frank Baylis.

Williams Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.