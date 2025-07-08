Artoria Parker Dixon

Published 3:34 pm Tuesday, July 8, 2025

Funeral service for Artoria Dixon will be at 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 13, 2025, at Kynett U.M. Church. Visitation will be on Saturday, July 12, from 5-6 p.m. at the funeral home. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery.

Ms. Dixon was born on Oct. 8, 1940, in Franklin County, Mississippi, and died on June 30, 2025, at her residence in Brookhaven. She was the daughter of Nellie Blackmon and Louis Parker Sr.

Williams Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.