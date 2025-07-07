Published 3:46 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

A celebration of life for Sue Wooten Leggett will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 9, 2025, at Brookhaven Funeral Home, with burial to follow at Rose Hill Cemetery. Visitation will take place Tuesday evening from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m., and again Wednesday morning from 10 to 11 a.m.

Sue passed away peacefully on July 5, 2025, in Brookhaven, Mississippi. She was a devoted wife, loving mother and stepmother, and a cherished grandmother.

Born on December 10, 1947, Sue graduated from Brookhaven High School in 1966 and Copiah-Lincoln Community College in 1968, where she was honored as Class Favorite. She went on to earn her degree from the University of Southern Mississippi in 1970.

Sue devoted her career to education, teaching home economics for many years. She retired after 28 years of dedicated service with the Lincoln County School District, teaching at Bogue Chitto, Loyd Star, and Enterprise schools.

She was a faithful member of First Baptist Church of Brookhaven, a life member of the Junior Auxiliary of Brookhaven, and a member of Kappa Kappa Iota, an honorary educators’ sorority.

Sue was preceded in death by her parents, Johnny and Alice Wooten, and her sister, Dorothy Wooten.

She is survived by her loving husband, Roger Leggett; her children, Stacy Walker (Dustin), Jonathan Burgess (Jessica), and Brooke Burgess; her stepchildren, Joe Leggett (Stacy) and Jana Moak; her beloved aunt, Annie Sue Case; and her dear friend, Geneva Cook Hill.

Sue was a proud grandmother to Alice Walker Malmstrom (Jake), Gatson Walker, Cooper Moak, Abbigail Burgess, Emry Moak, Laci Brooke Leggett, and Aubrey Burgess.

The family extends heartfelt thanks to Brady Wilson, the staff at Bee Hive Homes, and Gentiva Hospice for their compassionate care.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the First Baptist Church Building Fund (Building on Faith Campaign) 200 E. Monticello St. Brookhaven, MS 39601.