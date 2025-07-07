Published 4:15 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Memorial services for Mike Conner will be held at Brookhaven Funeral Home at 11 a.m. on Thursday, July 17; an hour of visitation will be held preceding the service from 10 a.m. until service time.

Mr. Mike Conner, 78, of Brookhaven, Mississippi, passed away on July 1, 2025. He was born in Yazoo City, Mississippi, on April 5, 1947, to Thaxton Bell “Dick” and Eugenia “Jean” Douglas Conner. Mr. Conner graduated from Central High School in Jackson, Mississippi, and lived in Jackson until moving to Brookhaven in 2014 to be near his family.

He studied drafting at Hinds Community College and worked for several engineering firms in Jackson before starting his own business, Conner’s Taxidermy. Mike was an avid sportsman and loved to hunt and fish. He was a member of Pocahontas Baptist Church where he played on the church baseball team, and also served his country in the Army National Guard as a marksman. His daughter fondly remembers him teaching her about taxidermy and how to use many tools that most people would not use, but he thought that it was important for her to know, “Just in case.” Always eager, he taught her to fish, hunt, and shoot. He would always lend a helping hand, even through hard times. He was also a very good dancer, and she will always treasure the moments shared together dancing with Dad, along with so many other great memories. She will always be grateful that God blessed her with him as her dad. Mike loved entertaining and being with friends and family — especially his grandchildren. He will always be remembered and forever loved.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Survivors include his daughter, Melanie (Charles) Renfro of Brookhaven; three grandchildren, Brady (Emily) Renfro, Hayden Renfro, and Heather Renfro; great-grandchildren, John Charles Renfro and Lily Sophia Renfro; one sister, Donna Conner; along with extended family and friends.

The family would like to offer a thank you to the staff of Diversicare of Brookhaven for the love and care that they provided.