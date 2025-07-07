Lincoln County Jail docket: 7 DUI arrests over Independence Day weekend Published 2:46 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

Lincoln County Jail docket, Thursday-Sunday, July 3-6, 2025:

Mary Trunner, 01/02/1968, 111 North Street Drive — arrested, charged with stalking, by Brookhaven Police Department.

Kendrick Dee Burks, 11/29/1973, 1810 Nocona Lane — arrested on Mississippi Department of Corrections warrant, by MDOC.

Timika Smith, 12/14/1997, 602 Maner — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Jaquaves Devonte Walker, 09/24/2000, 629 South Washington St. — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Shawn Douglas Williams, 03/06/1991, 1279 North West St., Jackson — arrested, charged with probation violation, by MDOC.

Maxine Jones, 07/31/1961, 735 Lipsey St. — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Roary Armound Bryant, 07/09/1979, Hazlehurst — arrested on bench warrant, by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Javoris Dejuan White, 10/24/1989, 110 SW Bunkley Road, Meadville — arrested, charged with shoplifting, by BPD.

Tara Case Roberts, 03/20/1975, 547 SE Gill Drive — arrested, charged with DUI first, by LCSO.

Andrew Richard Hodges, 11/02/1998, 409 Hwy. 44, Jayess — arrested on indictment, by LCSO.

Myeisha Nicole Williams, 06/02/1994, 291 Scarborough Drive, Conroe, Texas — arrested, charged with DUI first, no auto insurance, driving while license suspended, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Shylon Jean McCarver, 03/21/1971, 200 PR 60003, Newton, Texas — arrested, charged with littering, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, disorderly conduct/disobeying lawful order, by MHP.

Jason Christopher Williams, 11/11/1974, 13309 Constellation Drive, Manor, Texas — arrested, charged with DUI first, no driver license, failure to yield right-of-way to emergency vehicle, by MHP.

James Portrey, 04/05/1978, 908 Denton Trail — arrested on city warrant, by BPD.

Alexis Marie Golmon, 11/01/1992, 2135 Goodwill Loop — arrested, charged with driving while license suspended, no auto insurance, city warrant, by BPD.

Thomas Johnson, 01/26/1990, 724 Swalm Ave. — arrested, charged with simple assault domestic violence, malicious mischief (value less than $1,000), city warrant x2, by BPD.

Benjamin Wayne Laird, 10/25/1988, 2185 Goodwill Loop — arrested, charged with simple assault domestic violence (first/second), by LCSO.

Leroy Neal, 11/03/1973, 322 East Cherokee St. — arrested, charged with DUI second, no driver license, by BPD.

Tylond Webb, 07/31/2002, 830 Lewis Drive — arrested, charged with DUI first, no driver license, by MHP.

Piedro J. Wilson, 12/12/2000, 150 Cedar St. — arrested, charged with DUI first, by MHP.

Christopher Lee Case, 11/24/1993, 989 Mallalieu Drive No. 23 — arrested, charged with felony possession of controlled substance, aggravated assault with extreme indifference to life, malicious mischief (value less than $1,000), by BPD.

Travis S. Goods, 05/15/1984, 693 Georgetown St., Hazlehurst — arrested, charged with DUI first, no driver license, no auto insurance, by MHP.

Adamond J. Allen, 04/16/2003, 536 Turner St. — arrested, charged with malicious mischief (value less than $1,000), resisting or obstructing arrest, disorderly conduct/disobeying lawful order, by BPD.

Larrell D. Abram, 07/08/1983, 1037 JC Lewis Drive, McComb — arrested, charged with shoplifting, conspiracy, by BPD.

NOTE: An arrest does not constitute guilt for the accused. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.