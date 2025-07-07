Published 4:40 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

A Celebration of Life will be held for Betty Quin Allred at 2 p.m., Tuesday, July 8, 2025, at Easthaven Baptist Church with visitation starting at 11 a.m. until time of service. Burial will be in Riverwood Memorial Park.

Betty Quin Allred was born December 13, 1934, at home in the West Lincoln community to Harry Clayton Quin and Clara Rushing Quin. Betty married Clifton Allred in May 1952, and they were happily married until his passing December 2014. She passed into heaven on July 5, 2025. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, beloved sister and aunt, and a faithful friend to many. Her deep love was for her savior, Jesus Christ, and you could find her reading her Bible daily.

Betty was a long time, active member of Easthaven Baptist Church where for many years she taught children’s Sunday School as well as mission friends and served with the Women’s Missionary Union. When her children were young, she taught in Vacation Bible School; during the Bible School parade, her car horn would always get hung up and blare all around town until someone finally figured out how to stop it. She was also an active member of the Catherine Cox Sunday School Class for the last 30 years. Betty retired in 2009 from the Brookhaven Recreation Department where she worked as the Office Administrator for 40 years. Many teenagers from the late 1960s to the early ’70s will always remember Betty as the one that would open “The Jungle” for them at 3:30 every afternoon to hang out — as well as for the late night after football game dances there in “The Jungle.” Betty also enjoyed different hobbies including cross stitching and working with ceramics at the recreation department; her crafts can still be found in her family’s homes.

Betty adored her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who affectionately called her Mamaw; she never missed any dance recital, music recital, church program or ball game that they participated in. She attended over 800 baseball games and 100 or more football games as she watched them play. Even in her last years she had a love for the game of baseball and football and enjoyed watching with her boys and family.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Harry and Clara Rushing Quin; her husband, Clifton Allred; and her son, Clifton Keith Allred; also preceded in death by her sisters, Ruth Quin Huckaby (Aubrey Huckaby), Earnestine Quin Brown (Truitt Brown), Eva Quin Huckaby (Lenox Huckaby) and Aline Quin Lingle (David Lingle); and brothers, Harry C. Quin Jr. (Esteen Quin) and Earl Quin (Vera Lee Quin). She is survived by her sister: Dorothy Quin Scadden (Raymond) of Plano, Texas; by her sons: Duane Allred (Lynda) of Brookhaven, MS and Lee Allred (Christine) of Tupelo, MS; by her grandchildren: Kelly Allred (Lindsey), Trey Allred, Kimberly Allred Wallace (Chancy), Bradley Allred (Meagan) of Brookhaven, MS, Christopher Wright (Melanie) of Washington DC, Hannah Dukes (Nicholas) and Matthew Allred of Tupelo, MS; by her great-grandchildren: Ruby Allred, Jacob Allred, Henry Allred, and Benjamin Allred of Brookhaven, MS; as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

We appreciate the care and companionship of Gayla Wardlaw over the past few months.

