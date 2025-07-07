3 arrests made for July 4 gunfire on East Washington Street Published 3:46 pm Monday, July 7, 2025

1/3 Swipe or click to see more LINCOLN COUNTY JAIL Devionte Gayten 2/3 Swipe or click to see more LINCOLN COUNTY JAIL Nicholas Durr 3/3 Swipe or click to see more LINCOLN COUNTY JAIL Rashawn Herring

Brookhaven police have arrested three individuals in connection with an early-morning Independence Day incident.

On Friday, July 4, officers responded at approximately 1 a.m. to an anonymous call of multiple shots fired on East Washington Street near Harris Street.

Chief Dustin Bairfield said officers arrived within minutes, collected brass shell casing and shotgun shell cases, and initiated an investigation.

On Monday afternoon, Bairfield said three people were arrested and charged with discharging firearms within the city limits.

“After being confronted, the individuals cooperated and turned over the weapons,” Bairfield said. “They confessed and the guns were seized, pending forfeiture.”

Booked into Lincoln County Jail were: Rashawn Marquise Herring, age 24, of East Washington Street, Brookhaven; Devionte Trevonne Gayten, age 27, of Lipsey Street, Brookhaven; and Nicholas Rocario Durr, age 25, of Park Place, Hattiesburg.