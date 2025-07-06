Let’s talk about spiritual maturity Published 9:54 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

For though by this time you ought to be teachers, you need someone to teach you again the first principles of the oracles of God; and you have come to need milk and not solid food. For everyone who partakes only of milk is unskilled in the word of righteousness, for he is a babe. But solid food belongs to those who are of full age, that is, those who by reason of use have their senses exercised to discern both good and evil. Therefore, leaving the discussion of the elementary principles of Christ, let us go on to perfection, not laying again the foundation of repentance from dead works and of faith toward God, of the doctrine of baptisms, of laying on of hands, of resurrection of the dead, and of eternal judgment. And this we will do if God permits.” — Hebrews 5:12-6:3 (NKJV)

As a Pastor I am in contact with many Christians, both in the churches that we have served and in others of which I am acquainted.

It seems to me that one of the most troubling issues plaguing Christianity today is the lack of Spiritual maturity among its membership. This is caused in part by a lack of preaching and teaching on what scriptural Christianity really means.

Many (most?) have come to believe that when we get to the point that we feel good about ourselves and our faith then we have come as far as God requires. We have allowed ourselves to remain “babes” in Christ, with little desire for solid food which enables us to go on to perfection.

Too often we choose a comfortable place to rest and our growth ceases. Having grown fat on the “smooth things” that were required from the pulpit, there is little desire to “exercise” our senses and know that we are wasting away spiritually.

There is hope, His name is Holy Spirit; He is come to “guide us into all truth”, and there is no perfection apart from embracing His presence and following His lead. To achieve Christian maturity (perfection) we must be filled with His presence and power, else we become self-righteous and arrogant in our supposed faith. Having become Pharisees, we are glad that we are not like other men; not realizing that we are at enmity with God by refusing the helper that He sent for our needs.

Rev. Bobby Thornhill is a retired pastor.