Brookhaven High graduate awarded 2025 education and service scholarship Published 3:00 pm Sunday, July 6, 2025

Symari Armstrong, a 2025 Brookhaven High School graduate, has been awarded The Dorothy Starks Payton Education & Community Service Scholarship in the amount of $700. The scholarship is awarded to a BHS senior who exemplifies outstanding academic achievement and community service involvement.

Vincent Payton founded this scholarship in memory of his late mother, who was an educator and humanitarian. The scholarship is ongoing and will be available for the 2025-2026 school year.