Be prepared — for daily life and eternity Published 11:00 am Sunday, July 6, 2025

Thibodaux, Louisiana hasn’t ever been on my bucket list, but nevertheless, I can still cross it off. Othel and I spent three eventful days there.

Our 15-year-old grandson, Major, was a first-time participant at the Manning Football Academy that’s held in Thibodaux at Nicholls State University. His other granddad gave him the “golden ticket” to the camp, and Othel volunteered for us to transport him and wait there to pick him up at the camp’s conclusion.

Major flew into the Jackson airport and spent the night with us before traveling to the camp early Wednesday morning. The route took us past Middendorf’s — home of the famous paper-thin fried catfish. After eating it for the first time, Major was able to cross it off his bucket list and leave with a new appreciation for catfish.

Traveling through Louisiana is always a visual feast for me. The land of bayous, canals, live-oak trees, and dangling moss in the tree branches display the variety of God’s creation. What I don’t see are the seafood selections swimming in all those waters, but a stop at one of the many Cajun restaurants will serve all those selections on platters with hushpuppies and French fries. For a seafood lover, there’s nothing like the tastes of Louisiana culinary artists.

The lovely, manicured Nicholls State University was swarming with football staffers, golf cart carriers, greeters and tents covering stacks of Manning “mania.” Major, instructed to register without accompanying family, exited the building with a swag bag of Manning souvenirs plus a football personalized with his name and a schedule of times and his group’s name. Major was now a Buckeye and would begin official camp proceedings by 4 p.m.

There were aspiring young athletes from grades 8 through 12. They came in all “makes and models,” and were about to be tested by the high humidity and heat that waited at every vacant space on the campus. Family members were welcomed to watch any of the workout/instruction sessions, but preparations were essential. First-timers (that would be us) weren’t prepared!

Repeat attendees had light-colored umbrellas, portable and battery-operated fans, hats, foldable lawn chairs, small coolers and hydrating drinks. Othel had a hat, I had a visor and one black umbrella in our vehicle. The heat/humidity focused on our rookie status, but we held our ground! I first began praying for Major and the other young athletes — that they wouldn’t fall out from heat stroke. Then I began praying for Othel and myself — that we would survive and God would send cloud cover.

We earned the trooper award for making two of each day’s three sessions. (We retreated to the A/C for the midday sessions.) Major completed the camp without accident or heat stroke and made lots of friends with fellow football athletes. He didn’t leave his phone charger or retainer and kept all his workout clothes in a separate bag. We thought he passed in blue ribbon fashion!

Othel and I survived, but didn’t actually earn awards. We went with great expectations but very little preparedness. If we had known more about how to manage the elements, we could have had a “cooler” experience. I WAS reminded often of the mercy of our Lord in His warning over and over to BE PREPARED. “People are destined to die once and then face judgment!” [Hebrews 9:27].

This eternal preparation is far too serious to be on a bucket list option.

Camille Anding, The Daily Leader, P. O. Box 551, Brookhaven, MS 39602.