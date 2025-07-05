Praying for the world Published 8:00 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

Praise God, His mercy endures forever.

A big shout for President Trump’s courage and wisdom. Thank the Lord for our military putting their lives on the line for America, Israel and the world.

I pray the Christians in Iran would rise up and take their country back.

“If My people, who are called by My name, would humble themselves and pray, and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and forgive their sin and heal their land.” — 2 Chronicles 7:14

Nancy Damico, Ladies of Brookhaven Prayer Partnership

