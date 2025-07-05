Praying for the world

Published 8:00 am Saturday, July 5, 2025

By Letters to the Editor

Praise God, His mercy endures forever. 

A big shout for President Trump’s courage and wisdom. Thank the Lord for our military putting their lives on the line for America, Israel and the world. 

I pray the Christians in Iran would rise up and take their country back.

Subscribe to our free email newsletter

Get the latest news sent to your inbox

“If My people, who are called by My name, would humble themselves and pray, and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven and forgive their sin and heal their land.” — 2 Chronicles 7:14

Nancy Damico, Ladies of Brookhaven Prayer Partnership

Submit your letter by email at news@dailyleader.com, or mail to PO Box 551, Brookhaven, MS, 39602. All letters must be signed by the author and include a phone number for verification purposes. Letters should be 300 to 500 words. We reserve the right to edit submitted information. 

Most Popular

You Might Like

  • Polls

    Will your child be attending a summer camp or club?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...

  • Special Sections