Stay cool and safe in summer’s high temps Published 2:00 pm Friday, July 4, 2025

A child left in a hot car can die of heat stroke within 15 minutes. Elderly people are more susceptible to heat-related health problems. Those are just two reasons the Mississippi State Department of Health cautions residents to not only protect themselves from the heat but to also take special precautions to ensure their most vulnerable loved ones — who cannot always take care of themselves — are safe this summer.

Heat stroke can happen to anyone, especially if those working or exercising outside. That’s why everyone should know the signs and how to respond. During a heat stroke, the body’s temperature rises quickly, its sweating mechanism fails and the body is not able to cool down. If emergency help is not provided, it can cause death or permanent disability. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 1,220 people in the United States die from extreme heat annually.

Protect yourself and others from heat stroke

• Drink plenty of fluids, especially water; avoid alcoholic and caffeinated drinks.

• Always check the back seat. Never leave children or pets alone in vehicles. Temperatures can soar to 125 degrees in less than 15 minutes in a hot car.

• Check on seniors and vulnerable adults frequently.

Warning signs of heat stroke may include

• An extremely high body temperature (above 103 degrees, orally)

• Red, hot and dry skin (no sweating)

• Rapid, strong pulse

• Throbbing headache, dizziness, nausea and confusion

• Unconsciousness

If heat stroke happens

• Call 911 for immediate medical assistance, and get the victim out of the sun or heat.

• Cool the victim rapidly using whatever methods you can.

• Monitor body temperature and continue cooling efforts until it drops to 101-102 degrees.

• If emergency help is delayed, call the hospital emergency room for further instructions.

For more tips on staying safe this summer, visit https://msdh.ms.gov/heat