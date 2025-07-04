Remember, fireworks can cause issues for animals Published 8:00 am Friday, July 4, 2025

Before you light that fuse, put yourself in your doggies’ booties.

The loud noise and exploding flashes of light can be a common source of fear, anxiety and stress — not just for dogs — but also for cats and horses, said Beth Adcock, a representative with Brookhaven Animal Rescue League.

And it’s not just the booming explosives that can cause issues for our furry, four-legged friends.

“Fireworks, picnics and other Fourth of July traditions can be great fun for people. But all of the festivities can be frightening and even dangerous for animals,” she said. “Noisy fireworks and other celebrations can startle animals and cause them to run away or they could find debris from fireworks on the ground and chew on it or eat it which isn’t good for them.”

Adcock recommends the following precautions to keep animals safe both during and after Fourth of July festivities.

Prepare in advance:

• Make sure pets have ID tags with up-to-date information.

• Get your pets microchipped. This simple procedure can greatly improve your chances of getting your pets back if they become lost. The Bissell Pet Foundation’s “Empty the Shelters” program is back at BARL for a limited time starting Saturday, July 5. Adoption fees at BARL will be reduced to only $35 for most dogs, cats, puppies and kittens. This includes microchipping as well as spay/neuter and vaccinations.

• If your pets are microchipped, make sure your contact information in the microchip registry is up to date at avma.org.

• Take a current photo of all your pets, just in case.

• Make sure the environment is safe and secure, especially if your neighbors set off fireworks at an unexpected time. Is your yard secure enough to keep your pet contained?

Safety during July 4 celebrations:

• Leave your pets at home when you go to fireworks displays. Loud fireworks, unfamiliar places and crowds can all be very frightening to pets, and there’s great risk of pets becoming spooked and running away.

• Consider putting your pets in a safe, escape-proof room or crate during parties and fireworks.

• If you’re hosting guests, ask them to help keep an eye on your pets to make sure they don’t escape. Placing notes on exit doors and gates can help both you and your guests remain vigilant.

• Keep your pets inside if you or your neighbors are setting off fireworks.

• Don’t let pets get near your barbecue grill while it is in use or still hot.

After the celebrations:

• Check your yard for fireworks debris before allowing pets outside to play or relax. Even if you didn’t set off fireworks yourself, debris can make its way into your yard, where curious animals may pick it up to play with or eat.

BARL

BARL’s mission is to humanely care for shelter animals while contributing to community activities that reduce the pet overpopulation, encourage responsible pet ownership, protect public health and safety, and promote the human-animal bond.

BARL is a volunteer-based, nonprofit 501 c3 charitable animal welfare organization serving Copiah, Franklin and Lincoln counties. BARL provides food, shelter and veterinary services for their shelter animals until they are adopted.

All BARL animals are spayed/neutered, vaccinated and microchipped.

Anyone with questions about adopting, contributing, or volunteering should call BARL at 601-757-4367 or email info@barl.net. Donations are tax deductible and may be mailed to BARL, P.O. Box 3477, Brookhaven, MS 39603.

BARL features many of its adoptable animals online at www.barl.net or on their Facebook page.