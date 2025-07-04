July 4th begins with a bang on Rogers Street Published 11:08 am Friday, July 4, 2025

Brookhaven police officers were dispatched around 1 a.m. Friday to an anonymous report of multiple shots fired on Rogers Street.

Officers responded to the call and were in the area within minutes, said Chief Dustin Bairfield.

Shotgun shell cases and brass casings were collected from the area.

“At this time suspects names are not being released because of the ongoing investigation,” Bairfield said. “But I plan on prosecuting those who fire weapons inside the city limits to the full extent of the law.”