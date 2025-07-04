City of Brookhaven’s fire rating drops, and that’s a good thing Published 10:00 am Friday, July 4, 2025

Brookhaven’s fire rating has dropped, and that is a good thing. The lower the number, the better the rating.

“Ten means fire protection is non-existent, and I don’t know if anybody has a 1,” said Fire Chief Jeff Ainsworth.

Brookhaven’s new Public Protection Classification fire rating is Class 4. For the past 10 years, Brookhaven’s rating has been a Class 5. Provided by the Insurance Services Office, the score reflects how prepared a community and area is to fight fires. It mainly focuses on local fire departments and water supply, but also includes emergency communications systems and fire education safety. The highest possible score is a 1 and the lowest is 10. Fire departments count for half of the score. The lower the number (which is also the higher the rating), the more insurance companies will lower premiums on home owners’ insurance. Because the rating is lower, so will their insurance payments be.

“The Fire Ratings Bureau will contact every company that provides insurance within the state and let them know our rating has dropped,” Ainsworth said. “Homeowners won’t have to do anything.”

When former chief Tony Weeks retired in 2021, Ainsworth was named to the top firefighter role. Since then, the department has added additional equipment, purchased a new Class A pumper truck and has a ladder truck being built, and constructed a training facility at Station 2, and added a training officer. A tower platform and another Class A pumper are also being built.

Ainsworth said his job as chief is to not only to lead his firefighters in call responses, but also to do all he can to make sure the department maintains its PPC rating, and is working to lower it. The rating is reevaluated every five years.

“It’s a progression. We built off what Chief Weeks did. Each chief builds off the last chief’s steps. We have to do training and keep it documented, provide classes, keep the equipment updated, and keep it serviced,” Ainsworth said. “Now the Bureau will let us know what we need to do to try to get it down to a Class 3. Once I have that in my hand, I’ll know where we need to go with it. It’s a blueprint — whether it’s more training, or more manpower, more stations, to have a closer response to certain areas.”

The Linwood Business District on Brookway Boulevard Extension is under the protection of the Brookhaven Fire Department, although it is not within the city limits. Because it is not inside the city, it’s fire rating cannot be as low as the City’s — but it can be as close as one number higher.

“It’s been a 7, and now it will drop to a 6,” said Ainsworth. “It’s close to a 5, real close. We hope to get it down to that level by the next evaluation.”