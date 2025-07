Ole Miss names spring honors students Published 8:00 am Thursday, July 3, 2025

The University of Mississippi has named its springs honors students. Area students honored include:

Chancellor’s Honors (GPA 3.75-4)

Bogue Chitto — Abigail Elliott, Social Work; Justin Kyzar, Computer Engineering; Caleb Sasser, Chemical Engineering

Brookhaven — Lucy Allen, Public Policy Leadership; Marion Baker, Integrated Marketing Communications; Maria Barrera, Biochemistry; Aquinnah Boerner, Accountancy; Ashley Charles, Art; Lily Gray, Biological Science; Johnlyn Kees, Communication Sciences/Disorders; McKenzie Loomis, Biological Science; Caroline Pace, PharmD — Pharm Practitioner Track; Sara Smith, Public Policy Leadership and Integrated Marketing Communications; Williams Sones, General Business; Fatima Stafford, Economics; Merritt Wolfe, Allied Health Studies; Baylee Zumbro, Allied Health Studies

Hazlehurst — Isabelle Prine, Criminal Justice

McComb — JiTavelyn Davis, Law Studies; Colin Doyle, Accountancy; Laney Etheridge, Biochemistry; Kade Jenkins, PharmD — Pharm Practitioner Track; Hailey Leuthauser, Exercise Science; Aditi Panchal, Biological Science; Locklyn Wilchynski, Law Studies

Monticello — Daniel Leetran, PharmD — Pharm Practitioner Track

Smithdale — Lynnlee Causey, Psychology

Sontag — Neziah Smith, Biological Science and Science Education; Chrishona Stanfield, Journalism

Summit — Brookleigh Brumfield, Communication Sciences/Disorders; Jacob Gazzo, Criminal Justice; Ashton Hartz, General Business; Ella Kimbrell, Communication Sciences/Disorders; Laine Nelson, Allied Health Studies; Madelyn Platt, Communication Sciences/Disorders; Gavin Wicker, Biochemistry

Wesson — Aliza Abrams, PharmD — Pharm Practitioner Track; Sheila Casanova, Criminal Justice; Reagan Davis, Biological Science; Zoe Johnson, Allied Health Studies; Alan Luong, Accountancy; Makayla Russell, Integrated Marketing Communications; Kyla Smith, Allied Health Studies; Marry Sullivan, English Education

Dean’s Honors (GPA 3.5-3.74)

Brookhaven — Aubrye Mayfield, Exercise Science; Jayla Wilson, Biochemistry

Hazlehurst — Bryce Ledet, Music; Justeena Sandifer, English; Amanda Trest, Multi-Disciplinary Studies

McComb — Piya Khurana, Computer Science; Robert Simmons, General Business

Summit — Laney Boyd, Biological Science; Spencer Maxwell, Accountancy; Rebecca Nordstrom, Forensic Chemistry; Jaiden Rayborn, Accountancy; Clara White, Summit

Wesson — Grace Jackson, Law Studies; Alexander Luong, Pharmaceutical Sciences; Nicholas Stephens, Multi-Disciplinary Studies