MHP holiday travel safety period begins Thursday Published 2:06 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

The Mississippi Highway Patrol’s Independence Day travel enforcement period kicks off at midnight Thursday, July 3.

Continuing through midnight Sunday, July 6, the annual holiday travel period will see troopers deployed across the state in high-visibility patrols, as well as setting up strategic checkpoints aimed at deterring impaired and unsafe driving behaviors. The efforts will be particularly focused on enhancing road safety, with a strong emphasis on promoting the proper use of seat belts and child restraint systems.

“As we celebrate Independence Day and the freedoms we are so fortunate to enjoy, let’s remember the men and women in law enforcement and all first responders who are working to keep us safe,” said Sean Tindell, Mississippi Department of Public Safety commissioner. “The Mississippi Highway Patrol will be out enforcing traffic laws, and agencies across the state will be on duty. Thank you to all who serve on this holiday.”

During the 2024 Independence Day Holiday Travel Period, MHP investigated 141 crashes with four fatalities, including one in Pike County.

Troopers also made 149 DUI arrests on state and federal highway systems, and issued 876 citations for occupant restraint violations during that enforcement period.