Lincoln County Jail docket: 4 Texans arrested on drug charges Published 1:00 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Arrest reports

Lincoln County Jail docket, Monday-Wednesday, June 30-July 2, 2025:

• Quanesha Nashay Andrews, 10/05/1993, 14582 Natalbany Extension, Tickfaw, Louisiana — arrested, charged with DUI first, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in motor vehicle, possession of paraphernalia, no seatbelt, driving with license suspended, speeding 20-29 mph over posted limit, by Mississippi Highway Patrol.

• William Sides, 09/22/2004, 1212 Beeson Drive — arrested on Justice Court warrant (probation violation), by Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

• Frederick Fairman, 09/05/1991, 504 Eastgate Drive — arrested on Justice Court warrant (probation violation), city warrant, by Brookhaven Police Department.

• Xavian Marquis Dunn, 04/18/1997, 46 South Main St., Bude arrested, charged with shoplifting first offense (value $1,000 or less), by BPD.

• Clayton A. Moore, 06/27/1991, 2124 Johnson Road, Crystal Springs — arrested, charged with trespassing, by BPD.

• Robert McDowell III, 08/21/1998, 631 Bendat St., McComb — arrested, charged with indecent exposure first offense, obstructing public streets, impeding traffic, by McComb Police Department.

• Robert Napoleon Thomas, 10/24/2002, 104 South Denton Trail — arrested, charged with grand larceny, auto burglary, city warrant, by LCSO.

• Latoya Rennea Williams, 08/07/1996, 790 West Little York Road, Houston, Texas — arrested, charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, false statement of identity, by MHP.

• Demarrion Mykel Henderson, 11/24/2004, 2501 West Ridge St., Houston, Texas — arrested, charged with misdemeanor possession of marijuana, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in motor vehicle, by MHP.

• Seth Cole-Body, 05/21/2002, 5939 Arn Cliff Drive, Houston, Texas — arrested, charged with false statement of identity, misdemeanor possession of marijuana, by MHP.

• Ahmon Rashard Hogg Jr., 06/25/2003, 3118 Green St., Houston, Texas — arrested, charged with DUI first, speeding 30-plus mph over posted limit, no seatbelt, no driver license, possession of marijuana or synthetic cannabinoids in motor vehicle, possession/sale/transfer of stolen firearm, possession of weapon by convicted felon, by MHP.

• Devin L. Dixon, 07/15/1978, 1518 Coopertown Road — arrested on indictment, by LCSO.

• Gabriel Joseph Holloway, 2136 Dulles Drive, Lafayette, Louisiana — arrested on indictment, by LCSO.

• Antoire D. Ownes, 04/26/1988, 249 Rogers Circle — arrested, charged with shoplifting, by BPD.

NOTE: An arrest does not constitute guilt for the accused. All individuals are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.