Dozens ‘hooked’ at Youth Fishing Day Published 12:00 pm Thursday, July 3, 2025

Dozens of children and adults participated in the first Youth Fishing Day hosted by the Reach 1 Save 1 community-based organization at Brookhaven Fishing Pond on June 28.

Reach 1 Save 1 was organized by Interim Police Chief Randy Belcher to provide organized, safe activities for youth in Brookhaven and Lincoln County to enjoy side-by-side with volunteer mentors. The group plans to host events throughout the year.

For more information, visit the Reach 1 Save 1 Brookhaven Facebook page.