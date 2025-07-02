You Asked: Where can we watch the fireworks this year? Published 11:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

You Asked: Where can I see fireworks on the 4th of July?

Our Answer: This year you can see brilliant displays across the skies in Southwest Mississippi all weekend long. While a few Independence Day explosive celebrations can be enjoyed on July 4, others will crash and boom on Saturday and Sunday as well. One thing to remember though, if you live in the city limits, you can’t fire them yourself.

“No fireworks are permitted in the city unless it’s for special events, such as the Civic Center or Heritage Church. There will be no permits issued for individuals, and setting off fireworks within the city limits is prohibited,” said Brookhaven Fire Chief Jeff Ainsworth.

Friday, July 4:

The Miss-Lou Fourth of July Fireworks Extravaganza in Natchez will be on the bluff of the Mississippi River. Family-friendly activities and live music with The Lincoln Outfit begins at 5 p.m. at The Bandstand. Fireworks kick off at 9:30 p.m.

Fourth of July Celebration begins at 6 p.m. at New Hebron Park in New Hebron. They’ll have vendors, food, music, a kids zone, open car show and fireworks at dark.

Springs of Praise 15th annual 4th of July Fireworks Celebration kicks off at 7 p.m. with fireworks at dark. It’s at 26114 Hwy. 27 in Crystal Springs.

Fireworks show at dark at Heritage Family Church at 1295 Hwy. 51 NW in Brookhaven. Starts around 9 p.m.

Saturday, July 5:

Fourth of July Celebration begins at 2 p.m. at Atwood Water Park in Monticello. They’ll have food vendors, music from Classic Vibe and fireworks at dark.

Independence Day Fireworks Show begins at Lincoln Civic Center in Brookhaven around 9 p.m. Hosted by Rep. Becky Currie, Rep. Vince Mangold and Sen. Jason Barrett. Sponsored by Jump Start. The Lincoln Baptist Association’s Freedom Gospel Outreach begins at 5 p.m. at the livestock arena with free food, live music and free games and inflatable jumpers.

Sunday, July 6:

Fourth of July Celebration begins at 6:30 p.m. at Montgomery Baptist Church at 495 Montgomery Road SW in Summit. They’ll have water slides, games, softball, burgers and hotdogs, homemade ice cream and watermelon. Fireworks show starts after dark.