Universities, colleges release names of area honors students Published 12:00 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

University of West Alabama

Christopher Westrope, of Wesson, was named to the Dean’s List at the University of West Alabama. Dean’s List students at UWA must have a grade-point average of 3.25 to 3.79.

Freed-Hardeman University

Halle Carr, of Hazlehurst, was named to the Dean’s List at Freed-Hardeman University for the spring semester. Carr is a senior nursing student. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a minimum grade point average of 3.4 on a 4-point scale. FHU has campuses in Henderson and Memphis, Tennessee.

Mississippi State

Jaycee Case, of Brookhaven, was recently recognized as a Stephen D. Lee Scholar at Mississippi State University during spring commencement. The Lee Scholars achieved a 4.0 GPA across their college education. Case earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Interdisciplinary Studies.