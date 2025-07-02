Prevent burn injuries this July 4th Published 8:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Every year, hospitals see an increase of burns and injuries from Independence Day celebrations, according to Dr. Derek Culnan, Medical Director for the Mississippi Burn, Hand & Reconstruction Center at Baptist Medical Center, Jackson. With the holiday coming on a long weekend this year, Culnan expects to see even more.

“These injuries usually have one thing in common — carelessness,” he said. “With scalding hot surfaces and exploding rockets in play, you cannot let your guard down even for a second.”

More fires are reported on the July Fourth holiday than any other day of the year, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. In 2022, fireworks caused more than 31,000 fires, including 3,500 structure fires, according to the National Fire Protection Association. NFPA also reported more than 10,000 people were seen in emergency rooms across the nation — one third being children.

Culnan’s first recommendation is to let professionals handle the fireworks. But he knows that is not always a preference or option.

“If you do decide to shoot your own fireworks, the show actually starts before you light the first fuse,” he said. “The first thing you should do is set up an area that can only be accessed by a designated ‘shooter,’ is totally off limits to any children, and is far away from anything that can catch fire — like structures, trees or dry grass.”

Additional safety precautions include:

• Ensure a fire extinguisher, hose or bucket of water is nearby.

• Make sure the “shooter” is sober, not wearing loose clothing that could ignite, and follows all directions on fireworks labels.

• Do not fire a device without warning or instruction labels.

• Never use fireworks of any kind indoors.

• Light fireworks one at a time.

• Never stand over an item that does not fire.

• Never throw fireworks or light one while holding it. A malfunctioning fuse could cause the item to go off in your hand.

• Check with local fire and forestry officials to make sure there are no burn restrictions in place.

“Things like sparklers and other items that stay close to the ground are still very dangerous,” said Culnan. “After a sparkler goes out, the stick it was on is still very, very hot. If a child picks it up, that can cause a very severe burn.”

Fireworks are not the only burn-related danger, however. Grilling can also be hazardous, with potential dangers from gas leaks or extremely hot surfaces. Ensure there are no leaks in a grill’s gas lines by spraying soapy water on line connections. If bubbles form, there are leaks. Make sure to light a grill with the lid open. Trapped gas or fumes can cause an explosion.

Other tips include:

• Use grills only in properly-ventilated areas.

• Do not use accelerants like gasoline to light a grill, campfire, or debris pile. Fumes can ignite and cause a large explosion.

• Dispose of hot coals properly — soak in water, stir and soak again to make sure fire is out.

• Always shut off propane tank valves when not in use.

• Always wear short sleeves and/or tight-fitting clothing while grilling.

• Use utensils with long handles to stay clear of hot surfaces.

• Remember lighters are not safe for children and should not be left outdoors where elements may weaken or damage the container.