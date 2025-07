Mississippi State announces area spring graduates Published 10:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Approximately 3,500 students graduated from Mississippi State University at the close of the spring semester. Area graduates included:

Bogue Chitto

Jonathan Allbritton, Bachelor of Science, College of Architecture Art and Design; Karley Jolly, MA Secondary Teaching; Thomas Netterville, Business Admin

Brookhaven

Marin Anding, Business Admin.; Riley Barker, B. of Accountancy; Sarah Boyte, Architecture; Steven Brady, BA, College of Arts and Sciences; Josh Brown, BS Engineering Magna Cum Laude; Caleb Brown BA College of Arts and Sciences; Jaycee Case BS College of Arts and Sciences; Allison Covington BS Education Magna Cum Laude; Merritt Evans, Business Admin; Billy Givens BS Education Summa Cum Laude; Justin Jackson, Certificate-Post-Baccalaureate, College of Professional and Continuing Studies; Timothy Junkin, BS College of Architecture Art and Design; Lucie LeBlanc, BS Engineering Magna Cum Laude; William Mayfield, BS Engineering Summa Cum Laude; Joshua McCreary BA College of Arts and Sciences Magna Cum Laude; Dylan McDonald Accountancy; Michael Peavey Master of Science College of Forest Resources; Ashton Roberson, Engineering, Business Admin; Paige Shedd, Engineering Magna Cum Laude; Marian Waltman, Engineering Magna Cum Laude; Riley Whittington, Engineering Magna Cum Laude; Amya Williams BS Education

Bude

Emily Hill, BS Engineering; Isaac Sivils, BA Arts and Sciences Summa Cum Laude; Akima Winston, BS Engineering Summa Cum Laude

Hazlehurst

Rachel Bozeman, MFA College of Architecture Art and Design; Holly Harrison BA Accountancy; Bethany Martin Master of Science Education

McComb

Leigh Byrd, MA Special Education; Quincy Durr BS Engineering; Joli Spears, BS College of Arts and Sciences

Smithdale

Lillian Dixon, BS Agriculture and Life Sciences Magna Cum Laude; Jacob Lofton, BS Forest Services; Charlee Summers, BS College of Arts and Sciences Summa Cum Laude

Summit

Preston Alexander, BS Engineering; Katherine Bishop, BS Magna Cum Laude, College of Arts and Sciences; Olivia Linge, BS College of Arts and Sciences; McKenna Pearson, BS College of Arts and Sciences; Jesse Smith, Business Admin; Lily Warshauer, BS Education Summa Cum Laude

Wesson

Marisa Becerra, Business Admin.; Larson Lewis, BS Education Summa Cum Laude; William McCullough, BS Agriculture and Life Sciences Summa Cum Laude; William McInnis, BS Engineering Summa Cum Laude; Morgan Moak BS Education Magna Cum Laude; Catherine Wilson, MA Secondary Education