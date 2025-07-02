Keeping up with the area high school coaching changes for 2025-2026 Published 9:00 am Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Most area high schools are taking a break from athletic competitions and practices either this week or next. With the Fourth of July coming up on Friday and the annual state coaching convention put on by the MAC next week, local programs pick one or the other and dub it a “dead week” that allows their student-athletes to rest and go on vacation without missing workouts.

With that in mind, here’s a rundown of the major coaching changes ahead of the 2025-2026 school year at the eight high schools in our coverage area.

Brookhaven Academy

The Cougars have added to their football staff with the hiring of LaMarvin Ashley as an assistant coach. Ashley will also lead the strength and conditioning program for athletics at the school along with being the head track and field coach.

Ashely is a Pike County native who starred at McComb High during his time playing football and running track for the Tigers. He won the 100 and 200-meter dash at the 2011 MHSAA 5A State Championship before signing for football at the University of Memphis.

A wide receiver, he played football and ran track at Memphis before transferring to finish his gridiron career at Alcorn State.

Ashley has been training athletes previously at the King’s Daughters Medical Center Fitness and Performance Center.

Adding him to the staff at Brookhaven Academy feels like a win for the entire school, says BA Athletic Director Drake Flowers.

“Hiring LaMarvin is something we believe could take our entire athletic program to another level,” said Flowers. “In addition to him being on staff, we are implementing a workout period for all of our athletes during the school day that LaMarvin will be in charge of. That will help us ensure that all of our student athletes are consistently in the weight room year-round. Having someone with his experience lead that is something that will be crucial for our success as we move into the new MAIS 4A class. Our student athletes all respond to LaMarvin really well and he will do a great job of creating well rounded athletes for us coaches to mold into outstanding players in our respective sports. His collegiate football and track experience will also help both of those programs as well. We are super excited about having him on campus full-time and seeing the impact he can make school wide.”

Brookhaven High School

The Brookhaven School District has had some reshuffling and a few new head coaches named over the past month under the leadership of new athletic director Mandy Vinson.

Ole Brook alum EJ Henderson has moved from his position as head football coach at Alexander High to a position as an assistant on the staff at Brookhaven High.

Henderson has previously coached at BHS in his career and joins the staff of first year head coach Darien Dorsey.

Replacing Henderson as head football coach at AJH will be longtime assistant Russ Britt.

A Loyd Star graduate, Britt has been at Alexander for 19 years, where he served as an assistant coach under Jesse Terrell, Wallace Lilly, Alonzo Cameron, and Henderson.

“I’m excited to be the new head football coach at AJH,” said Britt, who’s been working out his rising seventh and eighth graders with assistant coaches Kwinsi Bridges and Tony Gibbs. “We have a great group of coaches, facilities, and kids. I plan on stressing fundamentals and preparing the boys so that they’ll be ready when they get to Brookhaven High. We will open with Wesson on September 8.”

Britt will continue in his role as head powerlifting coach at Brookhaven High. Conner Keys has joined the staff at Alexander as an assistant coach, and he’ll also work with track and field at Brookhaven High.

BHS assistant football coach Jason Dixon is being bumped to head track and field coach after previously being an assistant for the program. He replaces Dorsey, who gave up the spot after moving up to head football coach.

Jocelyn Robinson, also an assistant with track, will take on the role as an assistant coach for Charleton Gray and the BHS boys’ basketball team. Bertha Williams will also assist Gray with the BHS volleyball team.

Bogue Chitto

The changes at Bogue Chitto include the addition of a new sport, as the Bobcats will play volleyball for the first time this upcoming school year.

Leading BC volleyball will be Austin Hood, who recently completed his first season as head softball coach at the school.

“I have enjoyed volleyball this summer,” said Hood. “Our girls and I have learned a lot about the sport and are excited to compete in something new. We got a young group with a lot of gritty softball players who are going to be around awhile. I believe it’s something Bogue Chitto will compete year-in and year-out with.”

Longtime Bogue Chitto assistant coach Kris Smith is also picking up some new duties, as he’ll be head soccer coach for both the boys and girls next season. Smith had previously been leading the boys’ team, and he replaced Shane Nippe, one of the program’s founders, with the girls.

Davis Hart, a Bogue Chitto alum who played football for the Bobcats, is also coming back home to join the coaching staff. Hart will assist with both junior high and high school softball along with coaching football and powerlifting.

Bogue Chitto also has a long list of paraprofessionals that will coach at the school including some that have already been in those roles previously. They include Gracie Guynes (softball/volleyball), Jay May (football/track), Luke Moak (golf), Donald Tobias (basketball), and Emileigh Woodson (softball/volleyball).

Enterprise

Enterprise head softball coach Alicia Smith stepped down from her position following the season and she’ll be replaced in the dugout by Blaine Roberts, who coached both basketball programs at the school last year.

For Roberts, it’s another chance to work with a group of student-athletes that he’s already familiar with.

“Our girls work really hard at whatever you ask them to do,” said Roberts. “I wanted to make sure they had a coach that would work as hard and take it as seriously as they do. A lot of my girls in basketball play both and it just makes sense to keep the same culture going from one to the other instead of them dealing with two sets of expectations.”

Smith will be an assistant for Roberts in junior high girls’ basketball and softball assistant coach Mikaela Brister is staying on staff as well.

Loyd Star

The Loyd Star Hornets will also be debuting volleyball this upcoming school year. The school has selected Wesson alum Catherine Wilson as its first head coach. Wilson was at the school last year as a softball assistant coach.

“I couldn’t ask for a better group of girls to represent Loyd Star in our first volleyball season. This team is made up of hardworking, dedicated athletes who show up every day ready to grow, whether it’s learning the game or working on their mechanics,” Wilson said. “They give 100%, whether we’re in the weight room or on the court. Our team motto this season is to have purpose in everything we do. The girls understand that there’s meaning behind every drill, every rep, and every interaction with one another. We’re proud of the culture we’re building and excited for what’s ahead. This team is eager to compete, and we can’t wait to represent Loyd Star this season. “

In addition, Seth Britt is coming back to the court to coach junior high basketball after a year away from the game and the duo of Scott and Denise Leggett, longtime softball coaches, will take over the tennis program at Loyd Star.

West Lincoln

The Bears will have new head coaches in softball and baseball in 2025-2026.

John Floyd was recently hired to replace Anita Thornton as the head softball coach in Flea Hop. Floyd is a Loyd Star graduate who’s coached soccer and baseball in his career at Crystal Springs and most recently Lawrence County.

The Lincoln County native is fired up to be back home.

“I’m more eager to coach West Lincoln softball than SpongeBob is to cook Krabby Patties,” said Floyd, in language that his two young children could easily understand. “West Lincoln has an established program where winning is expected both on and off the field, so I’m humbled at the opportunity and excited to take on this role.”

The West Lincoln baseball team will be led again by David Gilbert. Gilbert had previously been the head Bear in charge before stepping back when his family was blessed with twins.

After being an assistant last season for Chris Lyle, who led the program for one season, Gilbert is ready to take back over the program.

Tyler King, who was head softball coach at Enterprise earlier in his career, has been hired as an assistant baseball coach.

Katy Cupit and Kara Chapman, sisters and standout tennis players during their days as students, will lead West Lincoln tennis, replacing Idalia Sterling.

Local celebrity Corey Myers will work as a paraprofessional with the football program as well.

Wesson

Another Loyd Star alum is coming back to the area as Wesson has hired Connor Crosby to coach both boys’ and girls’ soccer at the school, replacing Amanda Bergeron and Hank Jordan who’d coached the girls and boys respectively for the last several seasons.

Crosby is coming from Hancock, where he was an assistant with the high school and the middle school head coach.

Crosby has seen the game grow greatly in the area since he was in high school and is excited about being part of that forward momentum.

“I’m very excited to be at Wesson,” said Crosby. “Coming back to the area to coach soccer is something I’ve worked toward as I’ve been on the coast for the last three years. I’m excited to build a strong and competitive program that will make the community proud. Soccer has grown in this area since I graduated, and I am eager to continue to grow the game.

Lawrence County

The Cougars in Monticello will have two new soccer coaches, as Charlie Lowry has been hired to lead the girls’ program and Bradley Blair will coach the boys’ team at LC.

Lowry will also be an assistant in football for new head coach Benjie Merchant. Also new to the football coaching staff are Eric Gray and Terrance Bembry. Gray will also be an assistant with the LC softball program.