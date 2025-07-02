Brookhaven names Circuit Clerk as first appointed chief of police Published 12:56 pm Wednesday, July 2, 2025

Brookhaven has named a new police chief.

At the close of Tuesday’s board meeting, Mayor Larry Jointer said the City had chosen Dustin Bairfield as its top law enforcement officer.

Having served as Circuit Clerk of the county, Bairfield has a long history in law enforcement, and is Brookhaven’s first appointed chief of police.

Interim Chief Randy Belcher took on the role just after 12 a.m. Tuesday, and will be “taken care of” according to the details of his 60-day contract, Mayor Jointer said.

Willie Gayten was named assistant chief.

Bairfield officially took on the job as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.

“I stand before you today deeply honored and humbled to accept the role of chief of police of Brookhaven, Mississippi,” Bairfield said. “This is not just a position — it’s a responsibility, a commitment, and a promise to serve this community with integrity, transparency, and compassion.”

He thanked the mayor and board, as well as community stakeholders for their trust. Bairfield also expressed thanks to his family and the officers he has worked alongside over the years for their support.

“I began this journey back in 1992 with a simple goal: to serve and protect. Along the way, I have been fortunate to receive extensive training and education that prepared me for this moment,” he said. “I completed advanced training throughout my career to include the FBI National Academy, and I am certified as an instructor in firearms, as well as an Academy Instructor, certified to provide firearms training for law enforcement. These programs weren’t just boxes to check — they were vital in developing the skills to lead a modern, inclusive, and forward-thinking police department.”

Bairfield’s emphasis on proper training is an integral part of his leadership plan for Brookhaven Police Department.

“In this new role, I will continue to prioritize professional development — not just for myself, but for every officer in our department. We will invest in training that enhances our ability to de-escalate conflicts, builds cultural competency, leverages new technologies, and strengthens our community relationships,” Bairfield said.

“To our officers, I am committed to supporting you, listening to you, and growing with you. To the community, I promise to lead with accountability, transparency, and a deep respect for the trust you place in us every day.

“We are at a pivotal moment in policing — one that requires courage, empathy, and vision. Together, we will build a department that not only enforces the law but embodies justice. Thank you again for this incredible honor. I am ready to serve.”

Interim Chief Belcher congratulated Bairfield on his appointment.