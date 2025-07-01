When can you expect your Social Security benefits for July? Published 4:00 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

For Social Security and Supplemental Security Income recipients, July will be a normal month in terms of the payment schedule. However, come August, some recipients might have to deal with an odd payment schedule, similar to that of May.

July’s Social Security schedule

If you need to know when you will receive your Social Security benefits check in July, you can check the Social Security Administration’s retirement benefit schedule online for 2025 and 2026. Payments are based on birth date, which has the following breakdown for July.

Wednesday, July 9 — Birth dates from the first to the 10th

Wednesday, July 16 — Birth dates from the 11th to the 20th

Wednesday, July 23 — Birth dates from the 21st to the 31st

People who receive SSI will receive their regular payment July 1. However, in August, SSI recipients will receive two payments — one Aug. 1 and one Aug. 29. Technically, there will be no SSI payments in September because of this.

The remainder of 2025’s SSI schedule is as follows:

Friday, Aug. 1

Friday, Aug. 29

Wednesday, Oct. 1

Friday, Oct. 31

Monday, Dec. 1

Wednesday, Dec. 31

If you think you are missing a SS benefit or SSI payment, you should first contact your bank to make sure they cannot see any delayed payments. If not, contact the agency at 800-772-1213 or visit your local Social Security Administration office.

The Brookhaven office is located at 1392 Johnny Johnson Drive, phone 877-405-3568. The next closest office is found at 116 Business Center Drive, McComb, phone 866-253-5609. The state Social Security Administration office is in the Dr. A. H. McCoy Federal Building, 100 W Capitol St, Jackson. This office can be reached at 866-331-8135.

Offices are open from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m., Monday-Friday, except on federal holidays. The SSA recommends calling ahead of time to schedule an appointment prior to your visit.