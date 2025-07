Independence Day holiday will not affect household garbage pickup Published 2:59 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Household trash pickup will not be interrupted by the Independence Day holiday, Waste Management has announced. All customers in Brookhaven and Lincoln County will have their trash picked up on their regular schedule. For more information, contact Waste Management at 866-604-5062.

View of map of the county pickup routes here.

View maps of the city routes here and here.