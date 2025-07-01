Brookhaven’s Interim Police Chief takes oath of office Published 2:20 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

On Monday, June 30, Randy Belcher was sworn in as Brookhaven’s Interim Chief of Police. Municipal Judge Louwlynn Vanzetta “Van” Williams administered the oath.

Belcher was approved by the Board of Aldermen on May 20, just after then-Mayor Joe Cox proposed the Board appoint an acting or interim chief to take office immediately upon the end of then-Chief Kenneth Collins term. Collins retired after eight years, effective midnight June 30.

Upon the motion of Ward 1 Alderman James Magee Jr., the position was offered to Belcher.

A Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputy for 15 years, Belcher left that job in 2013 when he was sworn in as Ward 1 Alderman, having defeated then-alderman Dorsey Cameron. He served one term, and Cameron was elected to the post once again. In 2021, Belcher ran for the office of police chief against Collins, and took 43.6% of the vote against Collins’ 56%.

Magee’s motion specified that the contract with Belcher be for a period of 60 days, with the new Board having the option of extending it for 30 days, no more than twice. Pay would be equivalent to the monthly salary for chief, with no fringe benefits.

“Acting Interim Chief of Police shall have the administrative, management, and oversight authorities of the existing office of Chief of Police, with the exception that any expenditure over $1,000 shall require the approval of the Mayor and/or City Clerk,” Magee said. “All personnel decisions shall remain with the Board of Aldermen, as currently provided by law.”

The Board voted unanimously in favor of the motion.

“A city cannot bind a new Board, but we would be derelict in our duties if we do not provide for the city to have an Acting Chief of Police to administer day-to-day duties until a newly sworn-in Board considers action and a permanent chief is appointed,” Mayor Cox said in his proposal.

Belcher stepped into the role just after midnight, the morning of July 1.