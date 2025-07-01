Brookhaven names Bairfield chief of police Published 8:41 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

1/2 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO BY BRETT CAMPBELL Dustin Bairfield was appointed Brookhaven Chief of Police Tuesday night. 2/2 Swipe or click to see more PHOTO BY BRETT CAMPBELL Dustin Bairfield was appointed Brookhaven Chief of Police Tuesday night. Interim Chief Randy Belcher congratulated him after the appointment.

Brookhaven has named a new police chief.

At the close of Tuesday’s board meeting, Mayor Larry Jointer said the City had chosen Dustin Bairfield as its top law enforcement officer.

Having served as Circuit Clerk of the county, Bairfield has a long history in law enforcement, and is Brookhaven’s first appointed chief of police.

Interim Chief Randy Belcher took on the role just after 12 a.m. Tuesday, and will be “taken care of” according to the details of his 60-day contract, Mayor Jointer said.

Wille Gayten was named assistant chief.

Bairfield officially took on the job as of 7 p.m. Tuesday.