Annual fireworks show to light up the skies at the Civic Center

Lincoln County will celebrate Independence Day with a fireworks show Saturday, July 5, at the Lincoln Civic Center.

The show will begin at dark, at approximately 9 p.m. Spectators can tune in to 102.1 FM on their radios to follow along with the show.

Prior to the show, the Freedom Gospel Outreach will begin at 5 p.m. in the Civic Center’s livestock arena. At least 15 churches in the Lincoln Baptist Association will provide food and drink giveaways and children’s activities until time for the fireworks show.

There will even be a side-by-side ATV on display that will be awarded to someone in October by the Mississippi Baptist Convention. Entry for the giveaway is three minutes of time to hear the Gospel.

Just as it was in 2024, the approximately 25-minute-long display of fireworks will be launched from behind the Civic Center’s livestock arena, making the show more visible to the public.

Chris Reid, Lincoln County Emergency Management Agency Director, said people can enter parking areas from Smith Lake road and park in the lots by the practice ball fields. The general public can also enter at the RV park to park there and the entrance to the ball fields north of the civic center from Industrial Park Road.

After the firework show, people who leave the RV parking lot and the ballfields parking lot will have to take Industrial Road west towards US Hwy. 51. Those who park in the lot near the Civic Center event building and baseball practice fields will have to exit down Smith Lake Road and go east or west. Local law enforcement will direct traffic.

The firework show is sponsored by Jump Start Test Prep, and hosted by Sen. Jason Barrett, Rep. Becky Currie and Rep. Vince Mangold. Former Sen. Sally Doty kicked off the annual show in 2015. A map of the parking, entrances and routes can be accessed here.