Ana Alicia White

Published 4:37 pm Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Funeral service for Mrs. Ana White will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 5, 2025, at Mt. Wade M.B. Church. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until time of service at the church on Saturday. Interment will be in the Hillcrest Cemetery.

Mrs. White was born on Feb. 19, 1985, in Brookhaven, Mississippi, and died on June 29, 2025, in the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Mississippi. She was the daughter of Annie Sanders and James Crossley.

Williams Mortuary is in charge of arrangements.